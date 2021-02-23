Top 10 St. Martin books taken home from Philipsburg Jubilee Library. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— The book published by House of Nehesi (HNP) that was checked out the most from Philipsburg Jubilee Library (PJL) in 2020, is Language, Culture, and Identity in St. Martin by Rhoda Arrindell.

Last Friday, PJL librarian Francia Housen provided the list of “The top 10 books from HNP that were checked out for the year 2020,” said HNP’s Jacqueline Sample.

Dr. Arrindell’s book topped the list, followed by Nativity / Nativité / Natividad, the trilingual edition of the Atlantic World long poem by Lasana M. Sekou.

The illustrated storybook Lizzy Lizard by Robin Boasman and St. Martin Massive! A ...



