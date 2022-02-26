Topper’s Rhum, Three-Time, 1st Place Winner in USA Today’s Best Caribbean Rum Distillery Contest . | SMN NEWS

~Best Rum Distillery in the Caribbean~

PHILIPSBURG:--- If there is one thing the Caribbean is known for as much as its beaches, it's its rum. Caribbean rum producers have spent centuries perfecting the process of distillation, aging, and blending, and many of the world's best rums come from the Caribbean.

Today, USA Today awarded St. Maarten's Topper's Rhum Distillery 1st place in the 10 Best Caribbean Rum Distillery contest for the third year in a row. This prestigious competition is amongst some of the most famous rum brands in the world, such as Bacardi, Brugal, Angostura, Cruzan, Mount Gay, Appleton ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/39774-topper-s-rhum-three-time-1st-place-winner-in-usa-today-s-best-caribbean-rum-distillery-contest.html