Tourism Bureau to Present State of Tourism 2022. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The St Maarten Tourism Bureau will present to stakeholders and partners the status of the Hospitality Sector and the marketing plan for 2022 at the St Maarten Innovations, Initiatives & Industries Link-Up Event (SMILE) to be held on Saturday, March 26th.

The effects of the global pandemic have had a profound impact on the St Maarten tourism industry, which was only just recovering from Hurricane Irma. St Maarten fared slightly better than various other destinations throughout the pandemic, it is now poised to bounce back. The Tourism Bureau will present various developments and strategies for a new timeframe of ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/39964-tourism-bureau-to-present-state-of-tourism-2022.html