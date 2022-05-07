Tourism has potential to play a major role in global pandemic recovery. | SMN NEWS

GENEVA (ILO News):--- A meeting of tourism specialists has laid out policy recommendations that could help the tourism sector play a major role in the global recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The technical meeting, organized by the International Labour Organization (ILO), stressed the importance of policies and measures that focus on tourism recovery that is inclusive, sustainable, and resilient. Priorities should include support for a just transition towards formality in the tourism sector, the promotion of decent jobs and sustainable enterprises, measures to ensure adequate protection for all workers, and improving the sector’s preparedness for future crises.



Their conclusions also



...



