Tower cranes being installed for SMGH construction. | SMN NEWS

CAY HILL:--- As the 2021 hurricane season comes to a close, one of two tower cranes has been installed to facilitate the construction of the St. Maarten General Hospital (SMGH), with the second one being installed soon.

To ensure safety on the construction site and of the surrounding areas, the tower cranes have been fitted onto large concrete foundations for stability. Before being put in operation, the cranes will be tested and certified with regular maintenance being performed throughout the duration of the construction project.

SMGH's Project Manager, Erika van der Horst states: "All safety protocols have been thoroughly vetted



