Traffic Alert: Heavy Rainfall/Flood Warning – Drive with Caution. Hazardous road conditions due to Heavy Rainfall. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG (DCOMM):— National Disaster Coordinator Clive Richardson, calls on residents, pedestrians, and in particular motorists to monitor weather reports in connection with a “Heavy Rainfall/Flood Warning” that has been issued by the Meteorological Department of Sint Maarten (MDS) which is in effect until Wednesday, November 11 – 6.00 AM.

Prime Minister Silveria Jacobs, as chair of the Emergency Operations Center (EOC), advises motorists to drive with caution due to potentially hazardous road conditions throughout the country caused by potential persistent rain showers up until Wednesday at 6.00 AM. Certain areas have localized flooding, and motorists, pedestrians, and residents ...



