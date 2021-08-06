Traffic Alert: Partial Closure of C.A. Cannegieter Street. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG (DCOMM):— Ministry of Public Housing, Environment, Spatial Development, and Infrastructure (Ministry of VROMI), announces that there will be a partial closure of a section of C.A. Cannegieter Street on Sunday, August 08, 2021.

A section of C.A. Cannegieter Street will be closed for motorized traffic from 8:00 am until 1:00 pm from the intersection Gevangenisstraat until Market Street.

The works will be carried out by the contractor Washington Construction and are in connection with road crossing work that needs to be carried out on the roadway.

Motorists are advised to be vigilant and observant of the traffic ...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/38232-traffic-alert-partial-closure-of-c-a-cannegieter-street.html