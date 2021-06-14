Traffic Alert: Partial Lane Closure of Causeway Bridge on Thursday to Sunday | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG (DCOMM):— The Ministry of Public Housing, Environment, Spatial Planning, and Infrastructure (Ministry of VROMI), announces that one lane will be closed to motorized traffic on the Causeway Bridge.

On Thursday, June 17, and Friday, June 18, the traffic lane leading from the Airport road to Cole Bay, will be closed to motorized traffic from 10:00 PM to 7:00 AM.

On Saturday, June 19, and Sunday, June 20, the traffic lane leading from Union Road, Cole Bay to the Airport, will be closed to motorized traffic from 10:00 PM to 7:00 AM.

The closures are in connection with the maintenance ...



