Traffic Alert: Reminder Temporary Road Closure at the Junction Middle Region Road and Hulda B. Richardson Road. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG (DCOMM):— Ministry of Public Housing, Environment, Spatial Development, and Infrastructure (Ministry of VROMI), announces a temporary road closure at the junction of Middle Region Road and Hulda B. Richardson Road from Saturday, August 28 from 4:00 am until Monday, August 30, 5:00 am, in connection with the ongoing road repair project.

Traffic flow from the direction of Philipsburg through Sucker Garden Road will be redirected through Arch Road onto A.T. Illidge Road (Madam Estate) with destination Middle region.

Traffic flow from the direction of Hulda B. Richardson Road will be directed through Bimini Road and Ellis Drive (former ...



