Traffic back-up as strikers takes stiffer measures. | SMN NEWS

~ Meeting with President Gibbs and Prefet Serge Gouteyron next week~

MARIGOT:— Protestors supported by their unions and the Collectif took more aggressive actions on Friday and called on the drivers of the heavy equipment’s block all roads in and around Saint Martin.

The entrance into Marigot thru Bellevue border point, Agrement Round About, Mount Valois, and La Savannah are some of the areas that were blocked completely.

The more aggressive actions started when the strikers and their unions could not reach a consensus with President Daniel Gibbs, on Friday. Clearly, Gibbs was not in any way going to appease ...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/38458-traffic-back-up-as-strikers-takes-stiffer-measures.html