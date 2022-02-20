Traffic controls conducted in Cole Bay area, fines issued for traffic offences. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- Over the weekend the St. Maarten police were busy conducting regular traffic controls throughout the areas of Cole Bay, Simpson Bay and Cupe-Coy, to ensure a high level of traffic safety.

During the controls that were held on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, the following results were achieved:

In all, 42 vehicles were stopped and controlled.

14 fines were issued for a range of offenses.

There was one suspect arrested by the patrol in connection with an incident at the Richmond drive in Cole-bay. The suspect was later turned over to immigration for failure to provide a valid residence permit.

