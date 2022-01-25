Traffic Controls conducted. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- Police officers conducted traffic controls at several locations around the country. The Police Force of Sint Maarten KPSM plans to continue these controls to ensure road safety.

Road users, in particular motorists, are reminded by police to their vehicle documents with them in the vehicle at all times when on the road. Those documents include a valid driver’s license, insurance, and inspection card.

People with unpaid fines are advised by police to pay these or face the “pay or stay” approach. This approach sees fine dodgers taken to the police station and held there until the outstanding fines are ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/39536-traffic-controls-conducted.html