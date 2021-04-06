Traffic Department investigating a serious road accidents on the L.B. Scott Road. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— The personnel of the Traffic Department is investigating a serious accident that took place on Sunday, April 4th, 2021 about 2.45 pm on the crossing L.B.Scott Road and the Flamboyant Road.

Upon investigating what transpired, it was discovered that the driver of a grey Pickup and the driver of a motorcycle both traveling in the same direction from St Peters towards the Church-Hill roundabout. At a given moment, the driver of the pickup opted to turn left to enter Flamboyant road. At the very same time, the gray pick-up was being overtaken by the rider of ...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/37246-traffic-department-investigating-a-serious-road-accidents-on-the-l-b-scott-road.html