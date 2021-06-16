“Training of Safety & Emergency Teams of schools commences | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— Training of Safety & Emergency Teams (SETs) of elementary and secondary schools on St. Maarten starts on June 17, 2021, under the auspices of the Student Support Services Division and supported by UNICEF Netherlands.

In 2018, the Ministry of Education, Culture, Youth and Sport (MECYS) developed the “Safety and Emergency Response Guidelines for Schools” with the support of UNICEF Netherlands. This document provides guidance for disaster safety planning in schools, emphasizing the work to be carried out by School Safety Teams (SETs). It also outlines the do’s and don’ts before and during emergencies, suggesting possible steps for various hazards. ...



