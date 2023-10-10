Training to improve Literacy levels in Public Schools. | SMN NEWS

Teachers from the Division of Public Schools began the school year 2023-2024 by attending literacy workshops during the month of August. The general goals of the training were to improve the literacy levels of the students within public schools, by training the teachers on how to develop a positive reading environment in their classroom and how to develop the phonetic reading practices of students. Foundation Biblionef, of the Netherlands was responsible for facilitating the workshops by funding the trainers and supporting the development of the content for the workshop. They also donated Jolly Phonics books for the teachers and the students and the reading books for the classroom libraries.

