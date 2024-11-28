Transforming Young Lives: Effective Counseling Techniques Every Educator & Caregiver Should Know. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— In today's fast-paced world, children and adolescents face immense pressures that can lead to increased feelings of anxiety, depression, and, in severe cases, suicidal thoughts and, regrettably, suicide. As educators, parents, counselors, and mental health professionals, we hold the key to making a significant difference in their lives. Consequently, Victorious Living Foundation, in collaboration with Grace Hill Bible University, St. Maarten Campus, is currently enrolling degree and non-degree-seeking students in the course "Effective Counseling Techniques for Transforming the Lives of Children & Young People."

