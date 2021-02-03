Travel Ban lifted for Dominican Republic; PCR tests will be required. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG: — The Government of St. Maarten has decided to lift the travel ban that was placed on the Dominican Republic due to the spread of the COVID-19 variant. Minister of TEATT Ludmilla de Weever announced that the government has decided to lift the travel ban as of February 12th.

De Weever said travelers that are residing on both sides of the island are being affected however only residents residing on either side of the island will be allowed on these flights and those persons will need a negative PCR test that was taken no more than 72 hours before ...



