Travel entry requirements updated to allow rapid antigen tests. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— The Ministers of TEATT Ludmila de Weever and VSA Richard Panneflek have updated the entry requirements to include antigen testing with an effective date of November 25th. Travelers to St. Maarten are required to complete a mandatory health authorization application via the Electronic Health Authorization System (EHAS) available on www.stmaartenentry.com and upload their negative RT-PCR test within 5 days or their negative antigen test result within 48 hours. Currently, the following antigen tests have been approved: Abbott (CGIA Panbio COVID-19 Ag rapid test), Becton Dickinson (CGIA BD Veritor COVID-19 test), and Roche (SD Biosensor F test). The ...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/36188-travel-entry-requirements-updated-to-allow-rapid-antigen-tests.html