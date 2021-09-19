Travel Requirements to be Adjusted as of October 1st. More Travel Opportunities from the Latin American Market. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- As of October 1st, 2021, the banned travel countries list will be eliminated, and these countries will be placed in a new ‘very high risk,’ category that will have the following requirements.

Travelers originating from these countries must be fully vaccinated and must provide valid proof of a negative PCR test not older than 48-hours before departure on the last leg to destination Sint Maarten. With respect to non-vaccinated travelers, these persons are required to provide valid proof of a negative PCR test not older than 24-hours before departure on the last leg to the destination.

Once the requirements ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/38580-travel-requirements-to-be-adjusted-as-of-october-1st-more-travel-opportunities-from-the-latin-american-market.html