Travel restrictions in effect for ABC islands effective Monday April 5th. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— The Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labor (VSA), Richard Panneflek hereby informs the public that effective Monday, April 5, travel restrictions from the ABC islands to St Maarten will go into effect.

Considering the regional epidemiology and consequent likelihood of imported cases from highly concentrated pools of the UK variant (B.1.1.7), together with the absence of systematic nationwide genetic surveillance on Sint Maarten, CPS recommends temporary border closures to Aruba, Bonaire, and Curacao, effective immediately. CPS would review the situation on each island on a 2-weekly basis.

