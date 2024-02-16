Tribute Troupe Hosts 6th Heartfelt Fundraiser for Freegan Food Foundation: A Celebration of Love, Music, and Generosity. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:—  Tribute Troupe, a dynamic ensemble dedicated to fostering community spirit through the arts, is thrilled to announce their upcoming fundraiser in support of FREEGAN FOUNDATION. This special event promises an afternoon filled with love, music, and delectable food, all for a noble cause.

To read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/44693-tribute-troupe-hosts-6th-heartfelt-fundraiser-for-freegan-food-foundation-a-celebration-of-love-music-and-generosity.html

View comments

Hide comments

LEAVE A REPLY