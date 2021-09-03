Trinidad and Tobago Receives US$2.4 Million Payout following August 18-20 Rainfall Event | SMN NEWS

Grand Cayman:— CCRIF SPC has made a payout of approximately US$2.4 million to the Government of Trinidad and Tobago following a rainfall event that occurred during August 18-20, 2021. Caused by an Inter-Tropical Convergence Zone, the heavy rainfall resulted in flooding and landslides across southern and western Trinidad, making several roads impassable.

Due to different hazard risk profiles for each of the islands in the twin-island republic, the Government purchases two separate CCRIF policies for excess rainfall – one for Trinidad and one for Tobago. This payout is being made on the excess rainfall policy for Trinidad.

Since Trinidad ...



