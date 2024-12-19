Turning Point Receives Generous Food Donations from Asha Stevens & Hillside School. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— The Turning Point Foundation is thrilled to announce a significant donation of food items this week, generously provided by Asha Stevens and the Hillside School. This heartwarming act of kindness comes at a crucial time, as the holiday season heightens the need for support within our community.

The donation drive, organized by Asha Stevens, offered a wide range of non-perishable food items. These contributions will directly help the residents of Turning Point, ensuring they have access to nutritious meals during the holiday season and beyond.

“We are incredibly grateful for the outpouring of generosity from Asha Stevens and the Hillside School,” said Dr. Tasheena Thomas, Executive Director & Senior Counselor of Turning Point. “This partnership exemplifies the power of community and the impact we can make when we come together to support those in need.”

Turning Point, St. Maarten’s leading faith-based substance use and addiction treatment provider continues to rely on partnerships like this to fulfill its mission. The foundation welcomes ongoing support from individuals, schools, businesses, and other organizations.

For more information about The Turning Point Foundation or to learn how you can contribute, please visit www.TPFSXM.com.

To read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/46674-turning-point-receives-generous-food-donations-from-asha-stevens-hillside-school.html