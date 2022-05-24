Turnout doubled for the 3rd edition of WYCFF Alzheimer’s Support Group. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- Last Saturday, May 21st, 2022, the White & Yellow Cross Care Foundation (WYCCF) organized the third edition of its Alzheimer’s Support Group meetings at the St. Martin’s Home in St. John’s Estate. The meeting was specifically set up to support those who have or had a loved one with Alzheimer’s disease or dementia. The meeting once again saw more than double the number of attendees compared to the last time.

Providing care for someone with Alzheimer’s disease can be very hard. It can become increasingly time, and energy-consuming as the person’s capabilities slowly decrease. It is also emotionally challenging ...



...



