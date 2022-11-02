Two board members appointed to NV GEBE Board. | SMN NEWS

~ Residents urged to pay utility bills to avoid disconnection. ~

PHILIPSBURG:--- Prime Minister Silveria Jacobs confirmed on Wednesday that two persons were appointed to the Supervisory Board of Directors of NV GEBE. Jacobs said that there are now four members on the board while the required amount is seven.

SMN News learned that the two members are former Justice Minister Dennis Richardson and Charlesworth Sydney, the Chief Financial Officer of FLOW/UTS.

The Prime Minister said that the shareholder has been receiving reports from the Temporary Manager and Special Representative Troy Washington, she said the second report was a bit ...



