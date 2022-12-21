Two convicted for perjury in fraud-related case. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG, St. Maarten (21 December 2022) - Two men were convicted of perjury by the Court of First Instance on Wednesday, December 21, 2022. Leonardo Brommet and politician Khalil Revan were both sentenced to three months imprisonment each, as requested by the Prosecutor’s Office, for lying under oath when they testified in the fraud-related "Aquamarine" case that concerned a former Member of Parliament Frans Richardson and the construction sector.

