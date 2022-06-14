Two dead in Cole Bay Traffic Accident. | SMN NEWS

~4-year-old and male driver succumbed to injuries.~

PHILIPSBURG:--- A four-year-old child and the driver of one of the three vehicles that were involved in an accident last night in Cole Bay succumbed to the injuries they sustained.

Police have confirmed that the two died at the St. Maarten Medical Center where they were taken for medical treatment. Details and cause of the accident are being investigated by police.



