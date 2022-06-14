Two drugs cases for HNLMS Groningen within 24 hours. | SMN NEWS

WILLEMSTAD:---The Dutch naval vessel HNLMS Groningen intercepted two drug transports within 24 hours. With those two cases, the ship seized an estimated 1.040 kg of cocaine.

Recently a maritime patrol aircraft detected a go-fast (fast powerboat) in the Caribbean sea. Directly after the detection, HNLMS Groningen launched the embarked MH-65 Dolphin helicopter of the US Coast Guard to localize the suspected contact. Soon the helicopter had located the go-fast and forced the crewmembers to stop. Quickly after, boarding has been executed with the support of a FRISC-interception craft to catch the crewmembers.

Subsequently, after completing the first action, a ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/40630-two-drugs-cases-for-hnlms-groningen-within-24-hours.html