Two men arrested on Nazareth Road. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— Two men were arrested by Police as a result of a fight in Nazareth Road on June 25, around 2:20 pm.

The patrols who arrived on the scene were informed that the suspect with initials J.P. had physically assaulted another man E.C who presumably committed an indecent act against the daughter of J.P.

Following a brief investigation, at the location, the patrols decided to arrest both suspects. They are being held at the police station in Philipsburg for questioning. This investigation is ongoing.

KPSM Press Release



