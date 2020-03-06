Two Of St. Maarten’s Leading Women Speak At ILOCC. | SMN News

PHILIPSBURG:— Two Award-winning St. Maarten Women speak at Inspiring Ladies of the Caribbean in Curacao

Philipsburg, St.Maarten — On International Women’s Day (March 8), two dynamic women from St. Maarten will be speaking at the very first Inspiring Ladies of the Caribbean Convention. This convention brings together nine (9) speakers from St. Kitts, Suriname, Dominica/England, St. Lucia and St. Maarten.

Kenty Lichtenberg is a Marketer & Branding Strategist with more than 15 years in the industry. In 2016, she became St. Maarten’s First Plus-Size Blogger by founding www.keraikreativestyle.com, a platform that she uses to educate and advocate for women and

To read more: http://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/34103-two-of-st-maarten-s-leading-women-speak-at-ilocc.html