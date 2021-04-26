Two persons arrested in connection with drug smuggling offense. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— On Monday afternoon April 26th, 2021, the Alpha Team arrested two suspects in connection with an ongoing drug smuggling investigation. The suspects were arrested for their involvement which took place on March 5th, 2021 at the Princess Juliana International Airport.

In addition to the arrest, a house search took place at the residence of one of the suspects, and items were confiscated.

The suspects have transported to the police station in Philipsburg for questioning.

The Alpha Team is a joint multidisciplinary Team that is comprised of the Police

Department KPSM, the Customs Department, the Immigration Department, the

Koninklijke Marechaussee ...



