Two persons arrested in connection with drug smuggling offense. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— On Wednesday, October, 14th 2020, the Alpha Team arrested two men with the initials S.D.M.H (33) and R.M.V. (31) in connection with an ongoing investigation.

The suspects were arrested for their involvement with a drug smuggling offense that took place on October 13th, 2020 at the Princess Juliana International Airport. The suspects remain in police custody pending further investigation.

The Alpha Team is a jointly Multidisciplinary Team that is comprised of the Police Department KPSM, the Customs Department, the Immigration Department, the Koninklijke Marechaussee, and the Coast Guard.

KPSM Press Release.



