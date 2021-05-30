Two serious accidents on Sunday afternoon. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— Two serious accidents involving motorcycles that occurred on Sunday are under investigation by the Police Traffic Department.

The first accident took place on St. Peters Road on 30 May. At about 1:30 pm, Police dispatch received several calls about a traffic accident on St Peters Road where a motorcyclist lost control and crashed into an oncoming car.

Upon arrival on the scene, the police patrol and ambulance personnel found a man with injuries to his lower back and a possibly broken arm from the collision with the car. He was attended to by the ambulance personnel and transported to ...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/37707-two-serious-accidents-on-sunday-afternoon.html