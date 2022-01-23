Two suspects arrested for illegal firearm possession. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- Two young men with initials M.A.J and A.E. respectively were arrested by police in the Maho Village for illegal firearm possession.

Central Dispatch received a report on Saturday after 8:00 pm of a number of young men behaving very suspiciously in the proximity of a jewelry store in Maho.

When the police patrol arrived at the location, they spotted two young men who matched the given description.

During a search, the young men were found to be in possession of a firearm with live rounds of ammunition. The firearm was confiscated by police and the young ...



...



