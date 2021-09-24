Two suspects arrested for stolen vehicle possession. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- On September 24, 2021, at approximately 1:00 am, a police patrol spotted a gray i10 parked on Guana Bay Beach in the cover of darkness. Upon a further check of the car, it became apparent that the car was likely stolen as the VIN number was tampered with.

The driver and passenger with initials T.I.T.D and A.L.C. respectively could not give a proper account about how they obtained the vehicle. They were arrested and taken to Philipsburg police station where they are held for questioning.

The vehicle was confiscated pending further investigation.

