Tyson Beauperthuy wins his weight class at the University World Title wrestling in Brazil . | SMN NEWS

St. Maarten descendant (great-grandson of the deceased Charles Daniel Beauperthuy) captured the 2024 FISU RIO World University Championships in beach wrestling in Brazil on Sunday, September 8, 2024. Tyson represented the U.S. as he currently attends Doane University in Crete Nebraska . The event comes around every 2 years for University Athletes. Tyson remains thankful and dedicated to his wrestling competition. Family members back home on the Caribbean Island of St. Maarten are very proud of his achievements and wish him continued success.

To read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/45983-tyson-beauperthuy-wins-his-weight-class-at-the-university-world-title-wrestling-in-brazil.html