Tzu Chi brings holiday cheer by giving emergency Xmas food packages to 1,530 families. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— The St. Maarten Tzu Chi Foundation helped spread some holiday cheer to 1,530 families just before Christmas when it donated food packages to the families in an emergency holiday relief.

A total of 1,530 packages were distributed, which is estimated to benefit 5,200 family members. Sacrificing their personal time to make the distribution possible over a five-day period were 158 volunteers. Efforts were made to ensure that social distancing and other protocols were adhered to during the distribution.

Of the 1,530 persons who received packages, 988 either have no jobs or no income and 542 were backlogged in their ...



