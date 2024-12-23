Tzu Chi continues tradition with festive luncheon, donation to Belvedere seniors. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— The St Maarten Tzu Chi Foundation, on December 7, continued a loving tradition it started in 2020 by visiting senior residents living in the Red Cross Home in Belvedere, treating them to a festive vegetarian lunch and presenting them with special Holiday care packages.

A total of 23 packages were presented, each containing juice, cookies, rice, cornmeal, peanut butter, jam, Club Social biscuit, oil, dried peas, and Quaker Oats.

The celebration was filled with joy as residents shared stories, smiles, and laughter. They were grateful for the visit as a number of them rarely leave their rooms.

One of the seniors, A. Johnson, who rarely left her room, joined the gathering for the first time. She expressed her gratitude for the warm atmosphere and enjoyed both the meal and the massages offered by volunteers. Her son even contributed by playing Christmas music, adding to the festive cheer.

Another senior, E. Rollens, a retired elementary school teacher, usually kept to herself, but finally joined the group. She expressed her happiness, describing her experience as beyond words, with her bright smile speaking volumes about her satisfaction.

Ninety-two-year-old senior M. Bryan, delighted everyone with her elegant attire and engaging personality. A lively participant, she sought advice on exercises to improve shoulder pain and finger numbness. Volunteers demonstrated simple, at-home exercises, which she found incredibly helpful and inspiring.

J. Dickens, often confined to his room due to severe back pain, also came out to join the festivities. Encouraged by the volunteers, he spent a joyful afternoon and wished for these monthly gatherings to continue.

Since July 2020, during the challenging days of the COVID-19 pandemic, Tzu Chi Foundation volunteers have made monthly visits to the Red Cross building in Belvedere, bringing not just care packages but also heartfelt companionship to the senior residents. These visits began in response to a request from the seniors themselves, who felt forgotten and isolated, with no visitors or support from organizations.

For these seniors, the Tzu Chi visits have become the most anticipated events of the month. Each visit is more than just a delivery of supplies; it is an opportunity to build trust, share stories, and create meaningful connections. Guided by the teachings of Master Cheng Yen, Tzu Chi volunteers are driven by a commitment to serve with respect, gratitude, and love, honoring the elders as the roots of their community.

While many organizations struggle to maintain regular outreach, Tzu Chi's unwavering dedication ensures that these seniors are never forgotten. Their consistent presence, combined with heartfelt care, has transformed lives and provided a beacon of hope for the residents of the Red Cross building.

Over the past four years, Tzu Chi has visited a total of 54 times, reaching out to 23 senior residents each month. Braving the elements, over 550 dedicated volunteers have personally delivered care packages to each resident's doorstep, ensuring that their physical and emotional needs were met. The packages, filled with essentials such as rice, oil, cornmeal, peas, pasta, peanut butter, jam, quick oats, toilet paper, and milk powder, were thoughtfully curated to support their well-being.

In November 2024, the volunteers introduced vegetarian meals, promoting healthy eating habits and creating a warm, family-like atmosphere by dining together with the seniors. This simple yet meaningful gesture became a turning point, as many seniors who had been reluctant to engage began to open their hearts.

As the 12 volunteers and three Commissioners who participated in the event, look forward to their next visit in January 2025, they extend their warmest wishes for a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year to all.

To read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/46688-tzu-chi-continues-tradition-with-festive-luncheon-donation-to-belvedere-seniors.html