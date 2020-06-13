Tzu Chi distributes 3,826 emergency food packages for COVID-19 relief. | SMN News

PHILIPSBURG:— The St. Maarten Tzu Chi Foundation continued to ease the burden on households affected by the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic in St. Maarten by distributing 3,826 emergency food packages to vulnerable persons in the various communities from May 15 to May 30.

At the end of the exercise, a total of 3,050 families were assisted which translated into about 9,315 recipients benefiting. A total of 264 volunteers were involved in this massive distribution effort.

The emergency food packages distribution was possible in part thanks to the ninth container of Love Rice which arrived in St. Maarten from Tzu

