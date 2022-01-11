Tzu Chi donates 179 food packages to prison, Miss Lalie Center. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- Youngsters and staffers at the Miss Lalie Youth Care and Rehabilitation Center in Cole Bay as well as inmates and prison staff at the Pointe Blanche Prison are the latest sets of persons to experience the love and care of the St. Maarten Tzu Chi Foundation.

The Foundation started the year off by spreading cheer to the groups by donating 179 food and care packages - 89 went to inmates and 67 to officers at the Pointe Blanche Prison and 23 went to the Miss Lalie Center.



A group of volunteers started off the day on January 4, by ...



...



