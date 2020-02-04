Tzu Chi donates 90 packages during annual visit to Prison. | SMN News

PHILIPSBURG:— The St. Maarten Tzu Chi Foundation donated 90 packages to inmates at the Pointe Blanche Prison during its annual visit in January.

The packages contained cup noodles, Club Social biscuits, juice, face towel, soap, toothbrush, playing cards, book and colour crayons.

Prior to Hurricane Irma, the visits were held in the prison church, which accommodated a sizable number of inmates. However, since the church was damaged during the hurricane, the four volunteers who made the visit, met with 10 selected inmates in the facility’s visiting room.

