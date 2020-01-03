Tzu Chi donates to 445 in Year End Blessing event. | SMN News

PHILIPSBURG:— The St. Maarten Tzu Chi Foundation ended the last decade by doing what is loves most – helping persons in the community.

The foundation donated 10kg bags of “Love Rice” and other items to 445 persons during its Year End Blessing event held at Tzu Chi St. Maarten’s headquarters on L.B. Scott Road, on Sunday, December 29, 2019.

A total of 54 Tzu Chi volunteers participated in the annual event, which focused primarily on Tzu Chi’s “four spiritual soup,” which are contentment, gratitude, understanding and accommodation and Tzu Chi’s “three goods,” which encourages

To read more: http://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/33645-tzu-chi-donates-to-445-in-year-end-blessing-event.html