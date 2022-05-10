Tzu Chi spreads Easter cheer to 300 pupils. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The St Maarten Tzu Chi Foundation helped spread some Easter cheer to 300 pupils from the kindergarten to grade 6 levels, at two primary schools in April, by donating Easter baskets to them and at one school, exposing them to vegetarian treats.



The first stop was at No Kidding With Our Kids Foundation in Sucker Garden on April 8. Two Tzu Chi Commissioners and five volunteers assisted during the event and distributed a total of 100 Easter packages to excited students.



The foundation was appreciative of the visit by Tzu Chi saying “it was an awesome afternoon.”

"In ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/40310-tzu-chi-spreads-easter-cheer-to-300-pupils.html