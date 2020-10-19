Tzu Chi volunteers team up to clean home of visually impaired man. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— A number of Tzu Chi volunteers sacrificed their personal time recently to help clean the home of an elderly visually impaired man, who was unable to do so himself.

The 68-year-old man, a resident of Cay Hill, exhausted his savings to conduct an eye operation, which was unsuccessful leaving him visually impaired and unable to do many things the way he used to.

The man lives alone, has no family, and does his utmost to carry on day to day doing, whatever he could using his other four senses. As a result of his eye condition, he had been ...



