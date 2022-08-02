U 2 Can Move announces its annual Market Fair, “A Market With A Flare”. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- U 2 Can Move is once again having its annual Market Fair, this Saturday, August 6th, at the John Larmonie Center, Long Wall Rd.

Founder of U 2 Can Move, MP Sarah Wescot-Williams is calling on the community to support our micro and small entrepreneurs, who will be displaying their art, craft, food, and plants, and offering these and much more for sale.

“Unfortunately, we were not able to accommodate more vendors, due to limited space and COVID spacing. But I encourage everyone to come out and support those who will be at the location this Saturday and as ...



