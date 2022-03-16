U 2 Can Move founder, MP Wescot-Williams express support for VSA’s Let Get Fit program. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The U 2 Can Move foundation commends the Ministry of VSA and its CDFHA and CPS departments with the organization of the Let's Get Fit event last weekend.

“We very much applaud the ministry’s initiative and the objectives in terms of encouraging and inspiring persons to be active and focus on physical activity, as well as making available the opportunity for the community to participate in this event. This is exactly what U 2 Can Move, now in its 10th year of existence is about and the organization was represented by several of its members at the ministry’s event. ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/39922-u-2-can-move-founder-mp-wescot-williams-express-support-for-vsa-s-let-get-fit-program.html