U.S. Law Enforcement trains Dutch Caribbean investigators how to trace human trafficking financing. | SMN NEWS

WILLEMSTAD:--- On Monday, May 9, two U.S. federal law enforcement agencies, IRS Criminal Investigation (IRS-CI) and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), trained approximately 30 criminal investigators from Aruba, Curacao, Sint Maarten, and the Netherlands in Curaçao on human trafficking, including how to recognize indicators and trace financial transactions linked to this crime. Nearly 30 additional investigators from Aruba, Bonaire, and Saint Maarten participated in the training virtually.



Modern-day slavery. Victims with physical and psychological trauma. Hidden in plain sight. Human trafficking is happening around us – often undetected – in communities across the globe, including the Dutch Caribbean. Investigators need ...



...



