UD faction leader Wescot Williams clears the air. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- In a somewhat unprecedented move, 3 opposition factions have called a joint press conference for Thursday, January 27th at 2 pm. The factions are Emmanuel, PFP, and UD.

It has been stated that these factions are totally upset by the arrogance of the government of Sint Maarten and its supporting factions in parliament. This is a new level of disregard for the minority in parliament.

