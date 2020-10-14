UD: Minister Doran out of touch with reality. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— The unveiling of a multi-million dollar project by the current Minister of VROMI demonstrates the depth of how out of touch with reality this coalition Government is.

The UD questioned, “What are the details of this project especially the source of funding and the overall projected cost?”

“One of this Minister’s core speaking points was always a Calibration department during his tenure as a Member of Parliament. You would think a matter like this would have this government’s undivided attention, considering the economic impact COVID-19 is having on the working class of our country. But guess what? Not ...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/35926-ud-minister-doran-out-of-touch-with-reality.html