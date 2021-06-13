UD to the Shareholder of NV GEBE: “act now! | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— “Was last Friday’s meeting of parliament regarding GEBE a foreboding of things to come?” is what the UD faction is wondering.

That meeting was one requested 7 months ago and questions asked nearly 2 months ago. More answers are still to come, but in the meantime, another government-owned company drama seems to be unfolding.

UD MP Wescot elucidates: “Not quite the same, but these developments at GEBE are reminiscent of the PJIA saga that played out over a period of several months, without the shareholder exerting its authority to bring the matter under control.”

The consequences of ...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/37830-ud-to-the-shareholder-of-nv-gebe-act-now.html